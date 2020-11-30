VERMILLION — The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) has announced it will proceed with Thursday’s Standstill Parade of Lights, with additional COVID-19 measures in place, as well as multiple ways for individuals to enjoy the annual event held in Downtown Vermillion.
VCDC officials announced on Monday that the fifth annual Standstill Parade of Lights will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6-7 p.m. on Main Street in historic downtown Vermillion. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook (@LiveVermillion), and on local Channel 3 for those who want to enjoy the event from their homes. In addition, Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Plans for the holiday tradition will continue to include a festive atmosphere on Main Street, featuring live music, warm drinks, giveaways, a “best display” float competition and the lighting of the town holiday tree. You can expect a special appearance from Santa, as well.
For those at home, there will be regular pop-ins broadcast on the VCDC’s Facebook page (@LiveVermillion) or Channel 3. The other big change in 2020 will see the official tree lighting ceremony, held at Ratingen Platz, move to a later time slot of 8 p.m. to better assist with physical distancing measures.
The VCDC has partnered with staff at Dakota Brick House to bring back a community tradition known as the “Vermillion Howl,” which encouraged community members to “howl at 8 p.m. in solidarity as a community.” Santa and staff at Dakota Brick House will kick off the Vermillion Howl to precede the official tree lighting ceremony and community members are encouraged to turn on their holiday lights at the same time to light up the sky of Vermillion.
Event Schedule
6-7 p.m. — Standstill Parade of Lights, downtown Vermillion (or live on Facebook and Channel 3).
7:59 p.m. — Vermillion Howl.
8:00 p.m. — Official tree lighting ceremony and turning on your home’s holiday lights.
For more information, contact Megan Davidson, Director of Strategic Communications & Tourism, at Megan@VermillionChamber.com or call the VCDC office at 605-624-5571.
