Yankton County Lifts Burn Ban

The rain received in Yankton County over the weekend has prompted local officials to lift the county’s burn ban.
In a press release issued Saturday, Paul Scherschligt of the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management announced the ban was lifted as of 6 p.m. April 30.
Yankton officially received 1 inch of rain from the system.
The Yankton County Commission approved the latest burn ban on April 20 in the wake of prolonged dry conditions.
Although the ban has been lifted, Scherschligt advised to continue using caution when doing any open burning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.