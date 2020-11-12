100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 13, 1920
• Yankton is not suffering any from a fuel shortage. The present cold snap found the coal dealers of the city well supplied with the bituminous variety and with some sizes of anthracite, range coal or the medium variety, being the only kind which is almost a minus quantity in the city at the present time and which is hard to get.
• Death came quietly to Arthur Resner at 12:05 o’clock this morning, at Sacred Heart hospital, ending a brave struggle against impossible odds that began with the fracture of his spine in the football game at Elk Point just a week ago Friday. Arthur, who was 17 years of age and considered not only a star quarterback on his team but an excellent student in school, received his fatal injury on Friday, November 5.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 13, 1945
• Major Vincent E. Montgomery, 55, of Springfield, formerly athletic coach at Southern Normal, and prior to that coach at Yankton College and also at the State University in Vermillion, was fatally injured in the crash of an army bombing plane near Mountain View, Arkansas, about 6:00 o’clock Monday afternoon.
• Hay baling crews working east of town this week sighted the first deer of the season in a nearby field. The animal was alone, about half grown, and was feeding in the field.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 13, 1970
• Some of the greater names in the immediate past Yankton College Greyhound basketball history will be in action against the ‘Hounds Saturday night when the annual get-together of the YC alums and the Greyhounds takes place at Nash Gym – but perhaps the greatest will have changed sides. Ron Bertsch will not be on the alumni side of the bench this year, instead, the all-time scoring leader of the Yankton College team will be directing the Greyhounds in his first year as head coach.
• The big move into Yankton College’s new Library building will be accomplished this weekend. The college library was closed today as the staff started the chore of moving some 40,000 volumes from the old Lay Library into the new building.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 13, 1995
• For Mount Marty junior volleyball player and team captain Robin Henrichs, participating in horse shows is for “relaxation.” But it doesn’t mean she’s not good at it. Henrichs, an Albion, Neb., native, has qualified with her horse ZAN TEE (Annie) for the 1995 American Quarter Horse Association World Championship Show in Oklahoma City, which began Nov. 5. This is her first trip to the open world show, but she qualified for the youth championships four times.
• Dealing with young teenagers isn’t easy, as many parents know. But a Middle School forum tonight may help parents find some answers on making tough decisions with their kids, according to Wayne Kindle, Middle School principal. The Parent Teacher Student Association, in conjunction with the Yankton Medical Clinic, will sponsor Dr. Frank Maines, a University of South Dakota professor, who will talk about parenting Middle School kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.