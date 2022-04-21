VERMILLION — Musicians Dan Kilbride and Jared Finck will perform at the National Music Museum on the campus of the University of South Dakota today (Friday), at noon in Vermillion.
Kilbride (banjo) and Finck (mandolin and dobro) bring together a mix of playing styles. No strangers to old-time music, bluegrass and country, this duo blends virtuosic picking with a deep knowledge of songs and stories.
Kilbride grew up one of 12 children on a farm near Wakonda. After hearing bluegrass for the first time, it took just two weeks for him to buy his first banjo and begin taking lessons with award-winning musicians in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Finck started playing when he was 12 and later recorded an instrumental bluegrass album in Nashville. Not only does he play mandolin and dobro (resonator guitar), but he is also an instrument maker and songwriter.
For more information on this free event, visit https://www.nmmusd.org/events/nmm-live!-%7C-dan-kilbride-%26-jared-finck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.