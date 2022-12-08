Puppy scams remain consistently profitable for scammers as their multi-tiered setup allows them to convincingly go back to a consumer several times to ask for money, according to a Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) study.

So far this year, while pet scams in North America appear to be on the decline, consumer losses are expected to exceed $2 million. That total is down by a third since the peak of more than $3 million during the pandemic in 2020-2021, according to BBB Scam Tracker. Standard monetary losses are climbing, with an average loss of $850 in 2022, up 60% since 2017. BBB has tracked this since 2017, when it issued an in-depth study Puppy Scams: How Fake Online Pet Sellers Steal from Unsuspecting Pet Buyers.

