• Christopher Healy, 49, Yankton, was booked Tuesday on a facility hold for the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kevin Johnson, 50, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault (domestic).
• Gabriel Martinez, 45, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold.
• William Bamsey, 66, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Kelly Clarkson, 53, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Magen Bovero, 26, Mission Hill, was booked Tuesday on a facility hold for the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.
• Randal Moderegger, 54, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on an unspecified warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.