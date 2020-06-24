Group, State Prison Work To Provide Needed Bikes For Area Families

For the last six years, Lewis & Clark Behavioral health Services (LCBHS) has been able to obtain refurbished bikes for families in their programs who need them, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic has made bikes harder to get and more useful than ever.
For years, LCBHS received only a handful of requests for bikes, but those requests have increased dramatically over the last two years, Yankton Systems of Care (SOC) Coordinator in Yankton for LCBHS Jennifer Powell told the Press & Dakotan.
“When I first started, it was maybe four bikes. We had a gentleman here at Lewis and Clark who did a weekly trip to (the prison in) Springfield and he had a little pickup. If we needed a bike, he would bring it back,” Powell said. “Last year, we did about 30. This year, it’s been 90 bikes we’ve done in three trips of 30 apiece.”
The bikes come from Mike Durfee State Prison where instructor Travis Kemnitz arranges for donated bikes that are refurbished by the inmates to get to people who need them.
“The last two years — especially 2020 —we had such large requests that we’ve taken trailers and a pickup to get the bikes because — especially this summer — it’s so important,” Powell said.
COVID-19 has been putting a strain on families and supply lines since arriving in the country this past winter.
Students have been distance learning from home since then, with little or no activity, and the high demand for exercise equipment has made some items, like children’s bikes, hard to find.
“I’ve actually seen that because we have been out at Walmart purchasing other kinds of recreational-type items for our families, and the bikes— the whole aisle — was completely empty,” Lori Steffen, who is also an SOC coordinator in Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “A lot of families that I asked say, ‘Oh, we’ve been looking (for bikes). We haven’t been able to find them.’ So this has been an amazing resource and the prison has been great.”
Through a grant, organizers of the bike distribution have also been able to offer free bike locks so families can hold on to their bikes.
“Unfortunately we’ve had some bikes stolen on the first night, so we try to give them locks if we have them,” Steffen said. “It’s really amazing and it’s fun to be a part of it.”
COVID has also shut down many free summer programs for children and families.
“We help our families get involved with everything from baseball and some of the organized sports to things like art and cooking classes — things all offered through a City Parks and Recreation program — which is wonderful,” Powell said. “But that didn’t exist this June.”
With none of the usual activities going on, Powell and her colleagues said they felt it was important to give families a chance to get their children outdoors in in the fresh air.
“So we contacted Kemnitz over at the (prison) bike shop, and he said, ‘Yep, we can help you out,’” Powell said. “First we asked for 30 bikes, then we got requests for 30 more and then this — our last big (distribution) this summer — was 31.”
About 85-90% of the bikes this summer were for children ages 5-18, she said.
Bicycling is good exercise and a good mode of transportation, but for families served by Systems of Care, a bike is also an important life line.
“Some of these bikes will help families because they don’t have vehicles,” Powell said. “We work with families that sometimes struggle economically. A bike is the difference between being able to go to the high school and pick up a lunch and not being able to get the lunch because maybe you can’t get into town.
“A bike really does play a big part, but they are hard to get and they’re expensive.”
For one Yankton family, having a bike means that they can enjoy afternoons at the park.
“They picked up a bike and a friend of theirs gave them a trailer for it,” Powell said. “They have a small infant and live very far from the river. Now the mom and all four kids can bike down to the river and hang out and play.”
Sometimes SOC coordinators get to deliver the bicycles to clients who live out of town.
“They all come running out of the house and get really excited,” Wagner SOC Coordinator Lori Brunick said. “Out west, I had a grandma hop on a bike, who hasn’t ridden a bike in years, and they were just riding down a country road having a good ol’ time.”
“It’s very rewarding.”
———
For more information on Systems of Care contact Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services in Yankton at 605-665-4606.
