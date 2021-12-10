The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company will be holding auditions for the Tony Award-winning, classic Ken Ludwig comedy, “Lend Me A Tenor!” directed by USD Professor of Acting Michael Matthys, at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut St., Yankton.
There are a variety of roles available for both men and women ranging in age from mid-20s to 60s. If you are unable to attend either audition, reach out by calling 605-665-4711, to see if other arrangements can be made.
“Lend Me A Tenor!” will be presented Feb. 10-13 and 18-20.
