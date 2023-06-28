LOMBARD, Ill. — State Sen. Sydney R. Davis of Burbank was among 39 select lawmakers chosen to participate in a training program that annually identifies and assists promising state leaders in the Midwest.

Davis will meet with fellow lawmakers from South Dakota and 10 other Midwestern states and four Canadian provinces on Aug. 18-22 in Madison, Wisconsin, for The Council of State Governments’ 28th annual Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development (BILLD).

