Free counseling sessions for Spanish language speakers in Yankton are available free of charge through Mount Marty Counseling Services.
Thirty-minute time slots are available from 1-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at United Way, 920 Broadway Ave., Suite #1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 11:42 pm
Free counseling sessions for Spanish language speakers in Yankton are available free of charge through Mount Marty Counseling Services.
Thirty-minute time slots are available from 1-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at United Way, 920 Broadway Ave., Suite #1.
To set up an appointment, email Tanya Suarez at tanya.suarez@mountmarty.edu or Keley Smith-Keller at keley.smith-keller@mountmarty.edu.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.