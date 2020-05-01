Local Church Summer Activities Disrupted

As COVID-19 continues, summer plans for children’s activities, such as Vacation Bible School (VBS) and summer camps, are in question.
Each summer, kids from around the state head to the Black Hills Retreat Center for the Assembly of God’s summer camp. It’s located near historic Deadwood and is about 40 miles north of Mount Rushmore. In years past the center saw nearly 1,500 campers attend. This year, because of COVID-19, there won’t be any campers. The South Dakota Assembly of God Presbytery had to make a difficult decision. They discovered it was not possible to hold the summer camps.
“It takes months to prepare for a summer camp. There were concerns with registering kids in April and May without knowing what restrictions may be in place. Also a consideration: asking people to spend the money at a time when finances were tight for many families. For those reasons, Assembly of God district leaders canceled its Black Hills Summer Camp,” said Pastor Ray Lail.
Some churches are postponing their summer activities.
“For now, Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton is postponing VBS until a later date,” said Pam Brockberg, director of Christian Education. “Right now, we are posting some faith-based family activities on the church website and Facebook pages. We are involving the congregation members in the weekly online worship by having them video themselves reading the lessons, Psalms, prayers, etc., or providing special music.”
Other churches are taking a wait-and-see approach.
“We are not planning that far out at this time. As it draws closer, we are looking at contingencies on how to do it,” says Pastor Errin Mulberry, Calvary Baptist.
Still others are making plans.
“For now, St John’s is still planning on having their Vacation Bible Schools. Those dates are July 26 through July 29,” says Joshua Schmitt, director of Christian Education.
“At this point, we really don’t know, but we are hoping/planning to have some sort of Vacation Bible School, Aug. 2-6,” says Pastor Cory Kitch of Discovery Church.
Contact each individual church for their individual response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.