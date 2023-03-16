Fire Damages Vermillion Church

VERMILLION — Firefighters from three communities were summoned to battle a church fire in Vermillion early Thursday morning.
According to a press release from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, units were dispatched to a reported structure blaze at Apostolic Faith Church on 415 Cottage Avenue at 3:11 a.m. Thursday.
“Upon arriving on (the) scene, command discovered a one-story building with smoke coming from the attic vents. Mutual aid was requested from neighboring fire departments,” the press release said.
Fire personnel entered the structure and worked to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters performed salvage and overhaul to find and extinguish hot spots.
At 4:48 a.m. the fire had been fully extinguished.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no first responders were injured during the incident.
Responding to the fire were Vermillion Fire EMS Department, as well as the Gayville Fire Department and Elk Point Fire Department. The Vermillion Police Department, the Vermillion Light and Power Department and the Vermillion Water Department were also on the scene.
Units remained on scene for approximately 2½ hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.