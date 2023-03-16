Fire Damages Vermillion Church

Firefighters from three communities battled a structure blaze at Apostolic Faith Church in Vermillion early Thursday morning.

 Photo: Vermillion Fire EMS Department

VERMILLION — Firefighters from three communities were summoned to battle a church fire in Vermillion early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, units were dispatched to a reported structure blaze at Apostolic Faith Church on 415 Cottage Avenue at 3:11 a.m. Thursday.

