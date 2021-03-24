Bixler Wants To Help Make Tough Decisions

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a seven-part series profiling the candidates for Yankton City Commission. Early voting started March 22; Election Day is April 13.
———
NAME: Thomas J. Bixler
FAMILY: Matthew (Brother — Yankton) and Sarah (Sister — Minnesota)
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: High school graduate. Currently serving on Yankton County Drainage Commission.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Yankton Kiwanis. Mayor’s Commission for Reconciliation. Park Advisory Board. Mayor’s ADA Advisory Committee.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: bixman712000@hotmail.com or tjb8832@yahoo.com
———
• Why are you running?
I’m running for the Yankton City Commission because I love public service and I love Yankton. I think we need a commissioner who will put pretty much full-time into it and we need one who will make tough decisions. I think I can do that.
• How would you assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what should be done from here?
Right now, we’re doing a very, very good job. I do think we need to keep the mask mandate going. I think it was a mistake to lift it, but at the same time, we cannot afford to shut the city down again. We have to find the people who have COVID and quarantine them, yes, but we cannot afford to shut the whole town down again like we’ve been doing.
• What non-disaster related projects do you feel should be pursued over the next few years? Why?
We need to bring more businesses into Yankton and promote our current workforce. The way we bring businesses into Yankton would be to have the citizens come before the City Commission — or call us, and say to them, “What kinds of businesses would you like to see come to Yankton?” They would name them, whether it’s another restaurant or another kind of business. Then we get on the phone or the internet and say to them, “This is what we can offer you if you come to Yankton.” I think it’s important that we make the first move.
• What will some of the biggest budgetary concerns be for 2022?
As a candidate for the City Commission, you can say, “We need money for any certain project.” You can have a list as long as your arm, and then you, as a commissioner, bring it before the City Commission and the city manager says, “We’re sorry, but we don’t have the money for this and we’re probably not going to get it for a while.” We already know what the citizens are required to pay for, butwe have to figure out what the citizens would be willing to pay for. When you budget, communication with the everyday citizen is the key, including the ones who don’t always show up for meetings all the time.
• Additional thoughts?
I’ve always heard the City Commission is a position that is a two-Monday night per month job done on a part-time basis. I take a different view on that. A City Commissioner, like a police officer or a firefighter, is a public servant, which is a full-time job. You have to be ready to go at a moment’s notice, and if you elect me to the City Commission, I will be there 24 hours per day to bring your views to the commission and convince my fellow commissioners of what you need. I want to be on the commission to make sure that your desires are followed.
