Arson Suspect To Enter Pleas

LAKE ANDES — A Chamberlain man has received a delay on entering his pleas on charges he burned down a Lake Andes women’s center.
Donovan Sully appeared Wednesday at the Charles Mix County courthouse for a status hearing. He was scheduled for his arraignment, which has been continued.
Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson scheduled a Feb. 2 date for Sully’s arraignment in Lake Andes.
Sully was represented Wednesday by defense attorney Brad Kerner of Armour. The case is prosecuted by Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton and Assistant State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst.
Judge Donna Bucher assigned Kerner as defense attorney after granting Lake Andes attorney Tim Whalen’s request to withdraw as Sully’s court-appointed attorney.
Sully previously waived his preliminary hearing on the charges that he set multiple fires Dec. 20 in Lake Andes. One blaze destroyed the Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center at 809 High Street.
Sully faces one count of first-degree arson, a Class 2 felony; one count of intentional damage to property valued at $5,000-100,000, a Class 4 felony; and three counts of reckless burning or exploding, a Class 4 felony.
The resource center included the food pantry, radio station KDKO-FM, cultural preservation programs and administrative offices, according to CEO Charon Asetoyer.
Court records include accounts of the fires and allegations of Sully’s involvement with them. The records include Sully’s account of the night’s activities.
After the night’s events, Sully said he walked back to the Charles Mix County jail, threw his knife against the fence because he didn’t want to take it into the facility and then went inside to ask for a deputy.
Authorities say Sully confessed to the fires, and law enforcement verified all but one of Sully’s statements by visiting the sites and talking to witnesses.
Sully was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, reckless burning and intentional damage to property. He completed a preliminary breath test at 8:45 p.m., which resulted in a digital reading of .000.
Sully was turned over to the custody of jail staff.
First-degree arson, a Class 2 felony; carries a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and $50,000 fine. Intentional damage to property valued at $5,000-100,000 and reckless burning or exploding are both a Class 4 felony, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.
