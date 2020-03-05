Cases Disposed: Feb. 22-28, 2020
Amber Nicole Novak, Tyndall; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
Emanuel Wesley Bordeaux, Senior, 412 Burleigh #2, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thomas Lee Brinson, Spearfish; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Peter Domanovic, 510 Douglas #2, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Catherine McMoran, 1200 30th St. Apt. 202, Yankton; Illegal barrier/median crossing; $122.50; Operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield; $25.
Jacob Johnson, Bloomfield, Neb.; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Simon Douglas Frazier, Dupree; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Candice Terese Brinkley, Milwaukee, Wis.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Deandre Lamont Higgins, Austin, Minn.; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Benjermin Richard Kelley, Sioux Falls; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal u-turn; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Emanual Wesley Bordeaux, Senior, 412 Burleigh #2, Yankton; Failure to appear – misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jared Donald Mace, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Driving under influene-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brian Scott Drotzman, 2500 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,230.50.
Eloise Theresa Blue, Santee, Neb.; Failure to appear – misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Eloise Theresa Blue, Santee, Neb.; Petty theft -1st degree-$100 or more; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree - $100 or more; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Emanuel Wesley Bordeaux, Senior, 412 Burleigh #2, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ethan L. Thompson, 802 E. 13th St. Apt. 2, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $101.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Damarius Edward Johnson-Cheeseman, 1106 Meadowview Road, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestions of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Christa Rae Luke, Wagner; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 6 days credit.
Susan Annette Wilson, 210 ½ E. 6th Street, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $565.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Nadia Comaneci Broady, Winter Garden, Fla.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Roy Claude Warledo, 510 Douglas #3, Yankton; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ashley Lynette Mahkuk, 1003 Peninah, Yankton; Grand theft-over $500; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Curtis Booth, 901 Mulberry Apt. B, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged.
Victor Joseph Stech, Punta Gorda, Fla.; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Colin Mar Deyalsingh, 1008 West 8th, Apt. 1; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; $647.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged in indictment.
Cheyenne Brown, Brookings; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50.
Kendra Henseler, 803 Dakota, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50.
Roy Claude Warledo, 510 Douglas #3, Yankton; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sherri Lee Danielson, Fargo, N.D.; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Michael Young, Ord, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Deandre Lamont Higgins, Austin, Minn.; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dennis John Deyo, 605 E. 185th, Yankton; Misprision of felony; $436.50; Jail sentence of 36 days with 30 days suspended and 6 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Steven Ross Dvoracek, 1210.5 Walnut Street, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged.
Ryan Paul Kushman, 178 Michelson Drive, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $384; Jail sentence of 30 days with 10 days suspended and 1 day credit.
Dayton Hansen, 304 W. 4th St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Kristen Kelly Jensen, 803 Spruce, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $486.50; License revoked for 90 days; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Suspended imposition of sentence; $436.50; Jail sentence of 10 days with 2 days suspended and 8 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mary Weddell, Ravinia; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $200; License suspended for 30 days.
Floyd Lee Cozad, 2200 Douglas Ave. #22, Yankton; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Xavier Nicholas Montejano, Omaha, Neb.; Petty theft-1st degree-$100 or more; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David Ezequiel Vargas, 405 Burleigh St., Yankton; Registration of convicted sex offenders; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeffrey Paul Black, Wichata Falls, Texas; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Trevor K. Koch, 510 Douglas #6, Yankton; Registration of convicted sex offender; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kenneth K. Pederson, Volin; Driving under influence-1st offense; $578; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Benjamin Kelly, Utica; Speeding on other roadways; $127.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Tyler Schaefer, 1404 Belair Rd, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $122.50.
Molly Hochstein, Hartington, Neb.; Municipal speeding in school zone; $101.50.
