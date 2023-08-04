Don’t go barking up the wrong tree when it’s this hot outside. Come cool off at the Yankton Community Library on Monday, Aug. 7, for the Dog Days of Summer.
Start the day out by meeting a few friendly faces (and paws) from the Heartland Humane Society. Shelter staff will have a few of the dogs they have available for adoption at the library! (If you’re interested in adopting, you’ll have to complete the adoption process at Heartland Humane Society.) Families are welcome to meet with and to pet dogs from 9:30-11 a.m.
Following some light refreshments, the Yankton Community Library is excited to invite dog-loving adults and teens to join us for How Dogs Have Shaped South Dakota Life, a presentation by Verna K. Boyd, a South Dakota Humanities Council Scholar, at noon. Learn more about how significant dogs have been to First Nations peoples, pioneers and how they have remained an integral part of our lives in South Dakota. This program is made possible with funding from the South Dakota Humanities Council, which is an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.