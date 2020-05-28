• Arlene Saice, 30, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Alton Augustine, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• John Lavasseur, 32, Vermillion, was arrested Thursday of obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; driving with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an explosive or device with intent to injure, intimidate or destroy property (felony); carrying or placing explosives in a vehicle or baggage; possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault (two counts).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.