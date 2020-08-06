The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Yankton County WIC with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Loving Support Award of Excellence for exemplary efforts in supporting breastfeeding WIC mothers. The award is part of USDA’s National WIC Breastfeeding Week, celebrated Aug. 1-7.
“WIC serves millions of low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women and their young children,” said Cheryl Kennedy, Food and Nutrition Service Regional Administrator. “We recognize the hard work and effort that occurs at the State and local levels to provide this important benefit to all WIC participants, and the Loving Support Award of Excellence celebrates local agencies that provide exemplary breastfeeding programs and support services.”
Awards are given at three levels of performance: Gold, Gold Premiere, and Gold Elite, and Yankton County WIC has earned the Gold. The awards were announced by video Aug. 3. WIC agencies that have operated a peer-counseling program for at least one year and meet all of the required core components of the WIC Breastfeeding Model for Peer Counseling are eligible to apply for the honor. One aspect of the program that helped earn the award is that the program is working to meet with mothers as early as possible, beginning in pregnancy. If the relationship is established well before any potential problems arise, then the client is much more likely to reach out to the peer counselor after hours, or any time she may experience challenges, the clinic says.
