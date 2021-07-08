100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 9, 1921
• Will Dunn arrived last night from Tampico, Mexico, where he has been in the employ of the Arthur Stevens company in the oil fields. He reports the difficulties recently announced in press dispatches as just coming to a head when he left and that the oil companies were all shutting down on shipments.
• The river showed a further recession today, but only a very slight one, standing at an elevation of 63.1 this noon. Yesterday it was 63.3. No start has yet been made on the tramway which will be built out to the site of Pier 3, but it is likely that the work will get underway at full blast next week.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 9, 1946
• The Freeman Junior College museum has been much enriched lately through the loan of the Dr. J.J. Krall collection. Dr. Krall has been a resident of the state since 1893, having practiced optometry with offices in Tyndall, Mitchell and Yankton. He developed an interest in the early history and progress of South Dakota. This led him to his hobby of collecting curios and other items.
• The Springfield City Council took action at the last official meeting to drill a new artesian well sometime this fall if the necessary casing can be secured. At this time there are two large city wells but the one near Terrace Park is leaking badly again and can no longer be repaired so it will be necessary to drill a new one somewhere in that same part of town.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 9, 1971
• A deer ran into and broke a window on the north side of the Gibson’s Discount Center building at about 7 a.m. Thursday. The deer escaped.
• Yankton telephone operators walked off their jobs Thursday. Union and management officials were still negotiating this morning over objection of the operators to a supervisor working on the “board” during a peak work period. Local Bell Manager John Silvernail said only operators are affected by the walkout and service is being maintained by local and Sioux Falls personnel.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 9, 1996
• Yankton’s Riverboat Days can now be seen on a soda can near you. Pepsi Cola has begun marketing a special can commemorating Yankton’s annual mid-August celebration. The can features a red, blue and yellow likeness of a riverboat on the river and the date of the Riverboat Days celebration, which is Aug. 16-18.
• Jimmie J’s Bar and Grill and Casino will send a team to compete for a top prize of $15,000 in the United States largest amateur nine ball tournament in Las Vegas Aug. 3-5. The team is the lone representative of South Dakota in the tourney.
