Alcohol Decision On Tap At USD?

VERMILLION — University of South Dakota officials expect to know more in July about any plans for expanding alcohol sales at campus events.
During its June board meeting, the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy for South Dakota public universities. The board met last week on the USD campus.
The policy allows the six universities governed by the Board of Regents to extend the sale of alcoholic beverages into general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events.
The policy change takes effect with the 2022-23 school year. South Dakota public universities are not required to implement general admission alcohol sales at campus events.
USD Athletic Director David Herbster said school officials have not made any determinations at this point. Any policy changes would affect areas such as the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC) and the DakotaDome.
“We still have a lot of questions to answer on how to operationalize alcohol sales throughout the SCSC and the Dome,” Herbster said. “We can currently do it in some controlled areas.”
While most attention has been focused on athletic contests, alcohol could also be sold at other venues and events. The current Regents policy covers performing arts, fundraising, receptions and a conference or a scheduled event at a facility used for performing arts, intercollegiate athletics, events or receptions. The current policy also allows the issuance of a special events license for a specialty event under certain guidelines.
Herbster said he didn’t care to offer any extensive comment until school officials have time to gather, learn more information and hold discussions. He acknowledged a lot of ground remains to be covered with any changes.
“Due to people’s schedules on campus, we will be getting together to discuss planning and logistics the week of July 5,” he said.
While the universities determine their policies and procedures for the coming year, one set of events will remain alcohol-free.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association doesn’t allow alcohol sales at SDHSAA events, according to Executive Director Dan Swartos.
The no-alcohol policy isn’t limited to events held at college campuses, such as the high school football playoffs at the DakotaDome. The SDHSAA also holds events at other types of venues.
“We’ve dealt with this situation on many occasions, to include the Premier Center (in Sioux Falls) and Monument Center (in Rapid City), as they sell alcohol at events,” Swartos said. “It is also the case when we go to golf courses for state tournaments. When we are there, alcohol is not sold or served.”
The SDBOR changed its alcohol policy in response to a student-led effort to expand alcohol sales to general admission areas, according to a news release.
The effort began with a South Dakota Student Federation letter urging the Board of Regents to change the current alcohol policy. The Student Federation includes leadership from each of the college’s student governments.
The current policy allows limited alcohol sales to specially designated box seats or loge areas.
“This change came from a request from South Dakota public university students,” said Regents Executive Director Brian Maher. “We’re seeing a move towards general-admission alcohol sales at collegiate events across the country; it seemed like a good time to revisit South Dakota’s policy as well.”
The six public universities are USD in Vermillion and South Dakota State University in Brookings, both NCAA Division I schools; Northern State University in Aberdeen, Black Hills State University in Spearfish and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, all NCAA Division II schools; and Dakota State University in Madison, an NAIA school.
While the updated policy provides institutions with the flexibility to expand alcohol sales, events must meet specific criteria, according to the Regents news release. The criteria include:
• Events with authorized general admission alcohol sales must have a defined start and end for alcohol purchases.
• Alcohol sales must be separate from general concessions, and each event must include at least one alcohol-free zone.
• Anyone engaged in selling or serving alcoholic beverages at these events must be trained to recognize fake IDs, prevent service to minors, identify signs of intoxication and how to handle disorderly customers.
To view the full policy guidelines, visit sdbor.edu.
