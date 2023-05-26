Come out to the Mead Museum Friday, June 2, at noon for the next installment in the museum’s monthly “Feed Your Mind” series. You will hear from Loretta and Alan Sorensen, who have been raising and working with Belgian horses on their farm near Yankton, for the last 50 years. They will discuss how horse farming works and the history behind it.
“Feed Your Mind” is a free-will donation event held on the second floor of the Mead Museum.
