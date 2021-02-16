VERMILLION — The City of Vermillion may experience power outages during the morning hours of Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021.
There is an approximately 40% chance that the City will be without power between 6-7:30 a.m., according to a press release issued by the City of Vermillion Tuesday afternoon.
To mitigate the impact on the community, and lessen the length of time of an outage, the community is being divided into three sections with the goal of only one third of the City without power for approximately 30 minutes at a time. As things continue to change, be prepared for an outage that could last 60-90 minutes.
The outage is to help maintain the stability of the electric grid serving South Dakota and multiple states throughout the middle of the country. The widespread frigid temperatures throughout a large portion of the country are creating a demand for electricity that is outpacing the generation capacity in some areas. The outages help keep the grid from being compromised. Please limit your use of electricity when possible to help everyone.
Vermillion Light & Power is asking customers to conserve energy amid the frigid temperatures and emergency alerts. Residential customers can help by reducing electric usage by delaying running the dishwasher and washing machine, setting the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower, unplugging non-essential appliances, avoiding the use of large appliances, keeping your refrigerator closed as much as possible, closing rooms to avoid wasting heat, closing blinds and curtains to trap heat inside, and shutting off lights when you leave a room.
The situation is constantly changing. Please be prepared for outages should they happen. While a temporary outage is inconvenient and annoying, it can help avoid longer and more frequent outages.
