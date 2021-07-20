100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 21, 1921
• Although there were 50 or 75 idle men hanging around the railroad yards in Yankton yesterday, County Agent J.M. Brander scouted around all day in vain looking for a half dozen men to go out into the country near here in response to demands for threshing help.
• Growers of shade and fruit trees in this vicinity have been greatly worried of late by the appearance of a serious menace to life and development of the trees in the form of the Tussock moth and are seeking some form of combatting the enemy. A great many of the shade trees of Yankton and vicinity are badly infected.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 21, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 21, 1971
• The Yankton County Young Republicans will hold their first meeting at the Skyline Dining Room tomorrow at 8 p.m. The featured speaker for the meeting will be Joe Barnett from Aberdeen, state representative for Brown County who is currently serving as speaker pro tem of the South Dakota House of Representatives. All who are interested are welcome.
• Watching a film crew is a rare sport in South Dakota, but the upcoming motion picture “Journey Through Rosebud” is bringing stardom to the Rosebud Sioux Reservation. The aim of producer David Gill is to bring awareness to the reality of Native life, rather than fabrications in other movies.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 21, 1996
• No paper
