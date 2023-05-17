Make a splash this summer with your Yankton Community Library card. You can now check out day passes to the Huether Family Aquatics Center and the Summit Activities Center from the Yankton Community Library. You can enjoy attractions such as a lazy river, water slides, fitness classes, strength training equipment and so much more.
The Huether Family Aquatics Center will be opening on Saturday, May 27, for the 2023 season.
Explore more with your Yankton Community Library, where books are just the beginning. Adult library card holders may check out passes to the Huether Family Aquatics Center and to the Summit Activities Center twice each month. The day passes provide one-day access to these facilities for up to two adults and six children. An adult must be present when the day pass is being used, and the pass must be used within one week of checkout.
This program is made possible by a partnership between Yankton Parks & Recreation and the Yankton Community Library.
