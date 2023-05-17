Make a splash this summer with your Yankton Community Library card. You can now check out day passes to the Huether Family Aquatics Center and the Summit Activities Center from the Yankton Community Library. You can enjoy attractions such as a lazy river, water slides, fitness classes, strength training equipment and so much more.

The Huether Family Aquatics Center will be opening on Saturday, May 27, for the 2023 season.

