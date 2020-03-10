Amid rising health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, Special Olympics of South Dakota (SOSD) has cancelled all activities through the end of the month, including this weekend’s state basketball tournament in Pierre.
The decision was made before Gov. Kristy Noem announced Tuesday afternoon five cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in South Dakota.
“We are saddened that our athletes will not be able to attend the State tournament this year, because the event is the culmination of all the hard work our athletes have put in at practices leading up to this event” said Sheri Duke, the head of Yankton’s Special Olympics delegation. “The excitement that builds as we prepare to make a trip out of town, to see friends and family from across the state, to socialize at the banquet and dance and to show off our skills through competition with others makes all the hard work worthwhile.”
While the cancellation of this year’s State Basketball and Cheerleading Tournament is a disappointment for the athletes, the Yankton delegation fully supports the decision of Special Olympics International and Special Olympics South Dakota, she said.
“The health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, family and friends is our greatest priority,” Duke said. “We will try again next year.”
The decision was made following a recommendation announced Tuesday by Mary Davis, CEO of Special Olympics International (SOI), following an incident involving a Special Olympian in Nebraska.
“Due to recent developments to the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including a case tied to a Special Olympics athlete, and the heightened risks for people with intellectual disabilities and the elderly, Special Olympics programs worldwide are very strongly advised to suspend all sport training and competition activities and other activations involving our athletes,” Davis said. “This decision was carefully made after consulting with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and after reviewing the latest guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).”
Darryl Nordquist, president and CEO of SOSD, said the decision was made after much thought.
“Our athletes are with intellectual disabilities and we have a lot of elderly athletes that are more vulnerable, so we are just trying to be very proactive,” Nordquist said. “It may be over-aggressive; there are no cases in South Dakota yet, but we are trying to be proactive to protect our athletes.”
The first case of COVID-19 in a Special Olympics (SO) athlete in the United States was reported on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. The athlete is believed to have been exposed to the virus while traveling in the United Kingdom with her father from Feb. 18-27, an epidemiologist at Methodist Hospital said.
The woman, 36, was only slightly ill when she played in the Nebraska SO East Region Basketball Tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29. On March 5, she was admitted to a hospital with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. She is currently being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
All SO players, coaches and team staff members who participated in the event have been asked to self-quarantine to prevent spreading the virus. This week, two of the woman’s family members tested positive for COVID-19.
The Fremont Family YMCA has since been deep cleaned and has reopened.
“There was an incident at a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Nebraska,” Nordquist said. “So, granted, that’s Omaha, but we look at that and say, ‘Well, it happened there, let’s just be proactive and see how this all plays out.”
According the CDC’s current model for assessing the risk of exposure to the virus, the majority of people in the United States are at a “low” risk of exposure, because there is currently no widespread circulation of COVID-19 in most communities.
People in places where there is ongoing community spread of the virus are at “elevated” risk of exposure, with increase in risk depending on location. Also, those in close contact with people with COVID-19 are at “elevated” risk of exposure.
Once contracted, the virus is especially dangerous to older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, which can lead to severe complications and even death.
Symptoms of COVID-19, include cough, fever and difficulty breathing, and can appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure. Travelers also are at increased risk of exposure to the virus according the CDC.
Since Davis’ memo went out, SO events across the U.S. have been cancelled. At the local level, all SO sports practices in South Dakota are also suspended. Practices for upcoming SO Summer Games have been postponed until at least the week of April 6.
“In the coming weeks we will organize with leadership across the Special Olympics Movement and continue to monitor and evaluate developments that may impact our athletes, staff and volunteers,” Davis said. “We will also work with our communications network to coordinate with local and national health departments, while monitoring traditional media and social media channels.”
Davis also recommended that staff and volunteers report any possible cases of COVID-19 to the regional president or designated point of contact immediately.
“The health and safety of our athletes and constituents is our priority,” Lindquist said. “This is for the health and safety of our athletes.”
The decision to halt all athlete-related activated will be revisited at the end of March.
