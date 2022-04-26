Yankton County To Conduct Tornado Drill Wednesday

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Yankton County will conduct a mock tornado drill on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
At 10 a.m., Yankton Dispatch will issue a tornado watch, meaning that weather conditions are favorable for tornado. At 10:15 a.m., Yankton Dispatch will issue a test tornado warning, meaning a tornado has been indicated by radar or spotted by trained storm spotters. In addition, all sirens in Yankton County will be tested.
What should you do? Talk with your family about what you would do if the situation was real. Where would you seek shelter at home or at school or even outside? Also, form a plan on how you would contact each other after the event was over.
Look at the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management’s (YCOEM) Spring Weather Tips or its Tornado Book, which helps you explain tornado safety to kids. Both are at http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/emergency-management.
The National Weather Service (NWS) will be discussing different topics during this week regarding various weather conditions and that information can be found at the following link: https://www.weather.gov/abr/severeweatherprepare_pressrelease.
For information on storms or other topics, be sure to follow YCOEM on Facebook #YanktonCountyEmergencyManagement or on Twitter @YanktonCoEM.
