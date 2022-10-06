PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is pleased to announce funding is available for new community forestry projects through the 2022 Community Forestry Grant program.
The application deadline is Oct. 14, 2022.
The Community Forestry Grant program helps recipients solve specific community forestry problems or demonstrate the importance of trees and urban forests in our communities. Grant funds must be used for trees or tree management on public land or in public right of ways. Funds can be used for professional services, tree inventories and assessments, existing tree care and maintenance, training and education, and new tree plantings.
Applicants must provide equivalent matching funds on all awards. Matching funds may be cash or in-kind contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.