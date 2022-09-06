100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 7, 1922
• The first car of coal mined in Iowa after the settlement of the long coal strike came to Yankton, according to word from producers to Manager E. T. Hughes of the Eastern Dakota Electric company plant here. The coal came to the electric light plant here.
• Yankton has a swimming hole at last. Wednesday afternoon members of the Rotary club went down on the banks of the Missouri, where the bottom slopes gradually from the shore, below the bridge works at the foot of Walnut street. Here, between the bridge tramway and the pontoon bridge, they drove stakes and strung ropes and wires, prepared a diving platform and a spring board, and completed a pool about 75 feet wide and 200 feet long, out in the sandy cooling cleansing waters of the Missouri river.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 7, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 7, 1972
• The two Yankton Bucks who are taking their college work at the University of Hawaii, Bob Lynch and Chris King, are enjoying the football sessions in the sunny islands and have just begun their class work. They report a twinge of homesickness but feel that they will make their plans materialize.
• A new course record at Irene’s Glenridge Golf Club was set by a Storm Lake, Iowa man on the Labor Day weekend. Greg Poole, playing with Rev. Roger Strunkel and Willis Graff, Centerville, and Harold Poole, Vermillion, had a 32 for the exacting nine holes.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 7, 1997
• No paper
