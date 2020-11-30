Incidents
• A report was received at 10:30 a.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:55 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Green St.
• A report was received at 10:38 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on Broadway Ave. A purse was reported stolen.
• A report was received at 1:03 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Locust St.
• A report was received at 7:11 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a watch on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 12:51 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Capital St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday of a assault west of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:53 a.m. Friday of an assault off of 434th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:22 p.m. Friday of a car fire on Cedar Bluff Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:23 p.m. Friday of the escape of three inmates from the Yankton Community Work Center.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.