John Adolph Barker, Junior, Sioux City, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $218.50.
Rogan James Azure, 301 W. St., Apt. 200, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Suspended execution of sentence; $7,348.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Dismissed by prosecutor.
James Allen Davidson, 401 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $1,236.50; Jail sentence of 20 days; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information.
Kim R. Eide, Centerville; Loud speaker prohibited; $122.50.
Robert Joseph Zawodny, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Michelle M. Van Maanen, 30994 434th Ave., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Timothy Marlin Becker, Meckling; Seat belt violation; $25.
Colton Brady Schieffer, Hartington, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $235.50.
Nicole Brandt, 716 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Brian Santiago, Hartington, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
David D. Boster, Elkhorn, Neb.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Rogan James Azure, 301 W. St., Apt. 200, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Robbery-2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Robbery-2nd degree; Recharged by information; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Jeremy R. Bickett, 500 Douglas Ave. #7, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $872.43; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Scott A. Rutten, Norfolk, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Esteban Sifuentis De La O, O’Neill, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $215.50.
Jaykumar Rakeshbhai Patel, Vermillion; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Amy Ann Puepke, Mitchell; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jeremy Bickett, 500 Douglas Ave. #7, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 6 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Jelson Martin Herrera Rivera, 304 Cedar Street, Apt. 4, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $490; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Dennis Macias, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 48, Yankton; $282.50.
Jeff Wendte, 2707 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Cassie Eileen Morgan, Freeman; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Kiana Irvin, 1006 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; ;$200.
Test Test, Sioux Falls; Artificial light/night vision (8 counts) License revoked for one year; Speeding on other roadways; License revoked for one year.
Trevor Clause Nickels, Baltic; Overweight on axle; $279.50.
Zachary Swaney, 1200 W. 30th Street #203, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50; Operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield; $25.
Andrea Lynne Vanosdel, 513 Cedar St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Nicholas Alan Bulian, 307 Northern Ave., Yankton; PFD Use required (Child under 7 years of age); $122.50.
Mary Francis Elsen, 30575 SW Jim River Rd, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lucas Gaukel, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 105, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $396.50; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $3,116.50; Pentitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Four years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Receiving stolen vehicle; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Deanna Dee Huether, Volin; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $446.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Michael Brister, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 201, Yankton; Discharge weapon in city limits; $132.50.
Robert D. Dahlquist, Laurel, Neb.; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $182.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.