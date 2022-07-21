PIERRE — The state’s leading voices in education gathered in Pierre July 18 for a joint meeting. The Board of Education Standards (BOES), the Board of Regents (BOR), and the Board of Technical Education (BOTE) were all represented in discussions focusing on the workforce needs of today and beyond.

“It is essential to have members from all of these boards seated at the table,” said BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher. “The discussions held this week were extremely valuable for the future of higher education and the future of our state.”

