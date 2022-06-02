Youmans Transitions To New Role With City

Luke Youmans has become a familiar name in Yankton.
But after nearly two decades in coaching and education, Youmans is set to take on a new role helping to promote the City of Yankton. Next week, Youmans is set to take on the task of Events & Promotions Coordinator for the City of Yankton following the departure of Brittany LaCroix.
Youmans told the Press & Dakotan that he’s been in Yankton all his professional life.
“I’ve spent the better part of 18 years in the Yankton School District,” he said. “Yankton was my first landing spot post-college and I haven’t found a reason to leave yet. It’s been a great place for me. I came here out of college without a family, and now — being married and having four kids — we just love the community and that’s what’s kept me here for the 18 years.”
He has taught at both Yankton Middle School (YMS) and Yankton High School (YHS) during this time along with coaching cross-country, gymnastics and track & field at YHS. He’s also been active with the Career & Technical Education (CTE) program at YMS.
Youmans said this experience has helped him get to know the community a bit better.
“My background has definitely been heavy in the world of education and coaching, but it’s provided me with a lot of opportunities to move outside the walls of the school — especially my work in our CTE department,” he said. “Career & Technical Education has really been a great lead-in for me for this position to kind of get my feet wet with workforce development and taking a look at hospitality and tourism within the city and the county.”
However, he also said it was time to move on to a new position.
“I’ve been in education for 18 years, and it’s been a great fit for me, but education has become a challenge in terms of teaching, coaching and trying to balance all of it,” he said. “Having four kids and being married, everybody knows there’s only so many full-time hats you can wear before eventually those hats start falling off a little bit. For me personally, a couple of those hats — being a good dad and being a good husband — those have been kind of the struggle for me the last couple of years, and I’ve been trying to look for some ways to further wear those hats a little better of being a dad to my four kids and being a little bit more available to my wife. Coaching and teaching are a great thing, but there’s not a lot of flexibility, there’s not a lot of time and you’re pretty much spending your time caring about other kids outside of your own.”
After watching postings with the city for a while, Youmans noticed that Yankton was looking for a new Events & Promotions Coordinator.
“Immediately, I was interested in this position because, naturally, it fits a lot of things I’ve done over my time here in Yankton,” he said. “I’ve been actively looking for things that fit my personality and my profile.”
Youmans said that, despite the obvious differences between coaching sports and event planning, he sees a smooth transition into the new role.
“This is everything I’ve done, especially if you’re a coach,” he said. “Everything you do is trying to sell. You’re trying to sell a product to kids. You’re trying to sell a product to parents. You’re trying to create a program that has an appeal to it, and all I’ve done the past 18 years here is really market myself, our programs and our school district.”
He added that the work done by LaCroix and Brittany Orr, director of Human Resources & Employee Engagement, also makes the transition easier.
“They’ve done a great job of setting everything up so, in terms of me walking in, I get to pick up the ball on what’s already been done and done really well,” he said.
Youmans said he’s aiming to get more young people involved with city events.
“We want to continue to expand youth programs,” he said. “We want to continue to provide youth offerings. We want to do more things to get our kids engaged and provide activities for them.”
Additionally, he’d like to see how city events can be used to show tourists that Yankton could be a permanent home for them.
“We know that we’ve got over 1 million people out at the campgrounds on a yearly basis,” he said. “I really want to do some work to see how we continue to bring people into Yankton. … We want those tax dollars to reach further. We know there’s a benefit when all those dollars transition from out at the lake to into town here. … In the process of doing that, we’re hoping that we can show off all of our quality-of-life products that we’ve got here in Yankton. I think if you do that enough, we’re going to open up a lot of doors to people that say, ‘Yankton’s a great place to visit.’ We’re hoping we turn some of those visitors into permanent, full-timers.”
Youmans takes over the position Wednesday, June 8.
