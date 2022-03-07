The Unified Judicial System has been notified of a new scam targeting South Dakotans in the First Circuit.
Reports have been made that residents in the First Circuit have been receiving phone calls with a number that appears to be originating from the Yankton County Clerk of Courts (605-668-3080). The scammer has been asking to verify personal information by providing the victim’s social security number.
These calls are not originating from the Yankton County Clerk of Courts, and the UJS urges South Dakotans who receive a call like this to hang up, regardless of county. It is possible that other county clerks may be spoofed in the future. The Clerk of Court will never seek to solicit personally identifiable in a phone call,
If there are any questions about the validity of a communication claiming to be from any county’s Clerk of Court, please contact your local courthouse for confirmation. A list of phone numbers can be found at ujs.sd.gov.
