100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 18, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 18, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 18, 1970
• Susan Stockland, 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Stockland of Wakonda, was crowned South Dakota Pork Queen here at last night’s state pork show banquet.
• The annual Schmeckfest at Freeman Junior College has received national publicity in an article headlined, “Where in the World to Go in April” in the American Automobile Association’s monthly Travel Trends release for February.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 18, 1995
• Numerous vending machines throughout the Yankton and Vermillion area were damaged during Friday’s early morning hours. Investigation into the thefts is being conducted through a joint effort with Yankton Police, Yankton County Sheriff and Vermillion Police officials.
• For the first time ever, more than 1 million people visited South Dakota’s state Lewis and Clark Recreation Area during a single summer. Assistant Parks and Recreation Division Director Warren Jackson said 1,043,451 people passed through the park’s entrance booth during 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.