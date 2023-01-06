After Storm Yankton Snow Cleanup Has Been Difficult
Yankton street crews were out early dealing with the foot of snow that fell on the city Tuesday.

Snow is on the minds of many, including the Yankton City Commission.

Monday’s City Commission meeting will include a city manager’s report update on snow removal after the city received a record 12.5 inches during this week’s storm.

