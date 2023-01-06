After Storm Yankton Snow Cleanup Has Been Difficult

Snow is on the minds of many, including the Yankton City Commission.
Monday’s City Commission meeting will include a city manager’s report update on snow removal after the city received a record 12.5 inches during this week’s storm.
Snow is on the minds of many, including the Yankton City Commission.
Monday’s City Commission meeting will include a city manager’s report update on snow removal after the city received a record 12.5 inches during this week’s storm.
During a media briefing Friday, City Manager Amy Leon said it was a difficult storm.
“It was a bit more of a challenge than our most recent snow removal operations because we haven’t had that amount of snow before — at least not in recent history,” she said. “We had a couple of pieces of equipment go down — a couple of plows and our snowblower — so we had to share with the airport, and that slowed us down a little bit. Also … with solid waste and recycling, we haven’t had real deep snow since the onset of the roll carts, so that presented some challenges and frustrations for folks. Overall, we were able to get things cleared out in pretty short order considering the amount of snow and get people rolling.”
Leon said there is another reality that is making plowing take a bit more time — recent growth of the city.
“We’ve added more streets,” she said. “Our routes are longer. We’ve added more park space and more trails. It used to be once folks were finished cleaning up trails in their department, they came over to the street crew and helped out. Now we need to pull from our solid waste and recycling because we have that much more work to be done.”
She said she’s happy with the job that city crews are doing.
“I’m proud of how we accomplish our snow removal,” she said. “Many communities don’t have the ability to go curb-to-curb and get it as clean as we do. … I think our guys do an excellent job.”
Mayor Stephanie Moser agreed with the sentiment.
“When’s the last time we had this much accumulated snow that we had to deal with?” she said. “It was a heavy snow, a lot of it and it just takes a little bit longer to get it all moved. Sometimes, that timeline doesn’t meet what all folks want, and we get that. But we do the best that we can and I agree — I think they did a great job.”
Also Monday, the board will discuss shade structures at Sertoma Park, airport hangar leases, Music at the Meridian, Kids in the Park, an abatement request, professional services for a runway turnaround at the airport, sidewalk café licenses, setting the 2023 municipal election date and the first reading of a proposed camping ordinance.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
