The Yankton Community Library will host a live virtual event with the Great Plains Zoo Mobile on Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m. This live online event, which can be enjoyed on a phone, tablet or computer, is a fun way to learn about some of the different animals at the Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo right from your own home.
Your family can join the fun by going to the following Zoom meeting link listed below shortly before 6 p.m. Monday or by clicking the link shared on the library website or Facebook page.
• Password: monkey
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
