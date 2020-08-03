100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 4, 1920
• The Smith and Bennett families took the Bennett car out last night intending to take a little ride. At the alley, however, the clutch pin, which had been ailing for some time, fell out. It took the combined efforts of the two families and the rest of the evening to put things right again.
• New pontoons for the winter bridge across the river are progressing nicely. Three completed boats are in the water at the foot of Walnut, getting a thorough soaking, one is ready to be launched, a fifth is being calked and a sixth is being planked.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 4, 1945
• The ingenuity of farm women insofar as labor saving devices is concerned, has met a challenge in the discovery of Mrs. Gus Schutte, farm wife who lives northeast of Laurel. Fatigued by the endless turning of the church while making butter, Mrs. Schutte decided to attempt electrical means. She attached the electric drill from her husband’s machine shop directly to the church, the rod of the splasher being inserted into the “chuck” of the drill. The result, she can sit by and watch the drill at work.
• Drilling a new well to secure a supply of water for the town of Wakonda has proven a slow process. After four weeks of work, drilling was stepped up to 24 hours per day, but even with the increased hours progress was slow, limited to about five feet per day. The drill was in sandstone. The jetting method of drilling is used.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 4, 1970
• Gov. Frank Farrar was in Yankton yesterday to confer with heads of M-Tron industries and Dale Electronics.
• Members of the cast of the Lewis and Clark Playhouse musical, “Guys and Dolls,” will be adding to the Krazy Days fun Wednesday with entertainment for shoppers on Third street, it is announced by Jim Wilcox, Playhouse director.
25 Years Ago
Friday, August 4, 1995
• While biologists continued painstaking work Thursday in the Gavins Point Dam visitors center, the object of the Corps of Engineers’ rescue effort rested nearby in peace and quiet. The Corps is monitoring 253 terns and plovers, with this season for the birds expected to wrap up Aug. 15, endangered species biologist Casey Kruse said at a press conference.
• Jean English and Agnes Gamiere are working on remodeling a former schoolhouse which was moved to the House of Mary Shrine grounds and is being renovated as a gift shop, meeting room and center to display the many religious items donated to the shrine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.