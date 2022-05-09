Incidents
• A report was received at 4:52 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:06 p.m. Friday of the theft of license plates in Yankton.
• A report was received at 8:50 p.m. Friday of the theft of electronics on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:33 a.m. Saturday of a fight on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 1:09 p.m. Saturday of the theft of narcotics on Pennsylvania St.
• A report was received at 7:28 p.m. Saturday of the theft of alcohol on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:33 p.m. Saturday of lewdness on E. Highway 50. A naked male was reportedly walking around a business.
• A report was received at 1:08 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on E. 19th St.
• A report was received at 4:24 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Pine St.
• A report was received at 11:10 a.m. Sunday of theft on E. 18th St.
• A report was received at 11:28 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on W. 11th St.
• A report was received at 4:17 p.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:18 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on E. 14th St.
• A report was received at 5:33 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Pine St.
• A report was received at 6:50 p.m. Sunday of theft from a residence on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 1:30 a.m. Monday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:43 a.m. Monday of vehicle break-in on W. 7th St.
• A report was received at 10:02 a.m. Monday of the theft of a bank card in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:07 p.m. Monday of a fight on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:22 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Violet Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:09 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Halley St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
