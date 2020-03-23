All Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. locations remain open and providers are available to care for you. Visitors and patients will see some changes, but patient care continues to be a top priority.
Continue to schedule your regular appointments or contact your provider. The clinic staff is working to address your needs during this time and keep you and your family healthy.
The clinic is following the latest recommendations from the South Dakota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
• Precautions have been put in place at the clinic that includes:
• Phone screening of patients before scheduling appointments.
• Screening everyone who enters the clinic for COVID-19 symptoms.
• Staff is wearing appropriate protective equipment.
• Exam rooms are available based on patient condition.
• Telephone visits are available.
• E-visits will be an appointment option soon.
• Three registration stations are located on the main floor of Yankton Medical Clinic to promote social distancing.
Call volume to the clinic can be high and callers may experience a delay. As an alternative, you may use the Patient Portal to send a non-urgent message to your provider or schedule an appointment. If you need a Patient Portal account, ask any receptionist or call the portal desk Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 605-665-6229.
