Man Charged With Threatening Judge Denied Bond Reduction

LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes man who faces charges in multiple cases — including an alleged death threat to a judge — has been denied a bond reduction.
Chaske Rockboy appeared Tuesday in Charles Mix County court for a status hearing on two cases. Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher had previously denied his motion for a bond reduction.
Neither case in Tuesday’s appearance involved Rockboy’s alleged Dec. 2 threat to Judge Bruce Anderson of Wagner, according to court records. All First Circuit judges have recused themselves from presiding over the case, which has been assigned to Judge Jon Sogn of Sioux Falls in the Second Circuit.
Those charges include threatening or intimidating a judicial or ministerial officer, a Class 5 felony; unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; and resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Court records don’t indicate his next appearance on those charges.
During Tuesday’s court matter, Rockboy received a status hearing on a possible parole violation on a domestic abuse-simple assault case.
Also Tuesday, he received a hearing on a Nov. 15 traffic accident in which he was charged with three misdemeanors and a petty offense. Those counts include obstructing a law enforcement officer, careless driving, failure to report an accident and a seatbelt violation.
Those cases have been continued with another status hearing set for Feb. 1 at Lake Andes.
Also this month, a hearing was held seeking a bond reduction for Rockboy. His bond has been set at $10,000 in the alleged death threat, $2,000 unsecured bond for the accident case, and is being held on no bond for the probation violation.
For the prosecution, Assistant Attorney General Doug Barnett objected to bond modification. He noted Rockboy doesn’t enjoy a presumption of innocence on the probation violation.
“The question is whether or not he violated the court’s sentence conditions under a lower burden of proof,” Barnett said. “It is appropriate for the court to consider all current circumstances of the defendant. His bond should remain the same or be significant cash only.”
Rockboy holds a criminal history 25 pages long with prior felonies, including a felony for escape from custody, Barnett said.
“This court is quite familiar with this defendant and his history. When considering the defendant’s criminal history, specifically, the threatening, violent, assaultive nature of his history, he presents a significant danger to the community,” Barnett argued.
In addition, Barnett noted Rockboy’s repeated history of being a significant danger to his mother, who was the victim in the domestic abuse-simple assault case. Rockboy faces a possible probation revocation in that case.
Defense attorney Chris McClure of Sioux Falls sought a reduced bond.
Most of Rockboy’s court dates occurred more than eight years ago, he has never had a warrant for a failure to appear, has lived in Lake Andes his entire life and owns his own house, McClure said.
Rockboy also has a job running the radio station and covering high school sports for the Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center, McClure said.
Rockboy’s mother serves as CEO for the women’s center.
“Mr. Rockboy is also close to his mother (despite the assaultive history) who lives in Lake Andes, and his house is a block away from hers,” the attorney wrote in court records. “One of his desires in getting released is that he would be able to help her with her care after her heart valve replacement surgery she had … this week.”
McClure also noted his client’s fear of remaining in jail with Donovan Sully, the defendant charged with arson for multiple fires including the blaze that destroyed the women’s resource center in Lake Andes.
“He is in jail with the guy that burned down the place of his employment, and he reports that the individual is threatening him and threatening to burn down his house and other various things,” McClure said.
In addition, Rockboy has asthma and fears contracting COVID-19 in jail with the admission of someone with COVID at the jail, his attorney said.
McClure contended the traffic accident was caused by another driver and doesn’t rise to the level of major offenses. The attorney also argued Rockboy’s financial status and other factors make bond reduction necessary.
In the end, Bucher ruled against modifying bond.
