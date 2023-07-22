Hay Fire

A shed filled with 1,900 hay bales was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning east of Gayville. Firefighters from five communities battled the blaze.

 Photo: Yankton Fire Department

Firefighters from five communities were summoned to a blaze east of Gayville Saturday morning when a shed full of hay bales ignited near the intersection of Highway 50 and 454th Avenue.

According to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles, the Gayville Fire Department received a call at approximately 6 a.m. of an open shed, filled with an estimated 1,900 hay bales, burning. Units from Yankton, Wakonda, Volin and Vermillion were also called in, and seven tractors worked to move the 1,350-pound hay bales away from a nearby barn.

