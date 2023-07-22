Firefighters from five communities were summoned to a blaze east of Gayville Saturday morning when a shed full of hay bales ignited near the intersection of Highway 50 and 454th Avenue.
According to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles, the Gayville Fire Department received a call at approximately 6 a.m. of an open shed, filled with an estimated 1,900 hay bales, burning. Units from Yankton, Wakonda, Volin and Vermillion were also called in, and seven tractors worked to move the 1,350-pound hay bales away from a nearby barn.
There was heavy fog in that area at that time, and Nickles said it was difficult to see the fire until you were practically on the scene.
Nickles said there was no way to stop the bales from burning, but efforts were made to save the nearby barn. That structure did have a small fire, but it was quickly extinguished.
It’s believed that a build-up of heat in the hay caused combustion. Nickles said the owners reported smelling smoke Friday afternoon but could not find the cause.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and the owners will be monitoring the hay that’s left in case of flare-ups.
