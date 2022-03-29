Crest Road Construction Project, Spring Closure Set

A popular area scenic road is set to be closed for construction this spring.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (US ACE) announced the closure of Crest Road south of Gavins Point Dam for needed road improvements on the Nebraska side.
Traffic crossing the Missouri River will have to cross at Yankton or Springfield until the project is complete.
Crest Road is expected to be closed from April 4-June 22 for maintenance, regrading, reshaping and repaving, Justin Scholl, US ACE chief of Natural Resources, told the Press & Dakotan.
However, the start date could be pushed back if there is inclement weather, he noted.
“The Crest Road (project) is the Gavins Point Switchyard Road Rehab Project,” Scholl said. “Essentially, that’s going to be a full-depth removal of the area south of the power plant.”
The road will be torn out to a depth of about six feet — below the frost line — so heave mitigation measures can be implemented.
Soil native to the area around the dam is a type of clay that expands a great deal when wet and tends to heave as a result of the annual freeze-and-thaw cycle, he said.
“We’ll end up putting in some new drainage and reshaping that whole side,” Scholl said. “That’s part of the work, as well as new curb and gutter, drainage work and then the ditch along the bluff is going to be torn out and reshaped so it drains better.”
The construction area includes the south side of the dam from the fork on Route 121 between the powerplant and its parking lot and the stop light on the south side of the dam, he said.
“Part of the project is mill and overlay for the ‘eagle turnout,’ as a lot of people refer to it,” Scholl said. “We will join the new asphalt up with what the state of Nebraska put down two years ago.”
People who wish to get a look at the construction can see it from the fishing wall on the South Dakota side of the dam. However, part of Crest Road on the South Dakota side will also be blocked off for safety, he noted.
“Currently, we’re planning on blocking off the turnoff from (Crest Road to Toe Road and the training dike),” Scholl said. “The consideration there is that, even if we sign it, it’s kind of a narrow corner there turning back on itself.
“Someone pulling a camper plus a boat trying to negotiate that corner might not be able to make that turn.”
If the project progresses more quickly than scheduled, Crest Road could reopen sooner than June 22, but that will really depend on the weather, Scholl said.
“It still is spring, and we could definitely get some snow yet,” he said. “This project could be what it takes to make it rain again.”
For more information, visit www.sam.gov/opp/be9d3dc1a9f7480eb91427df7d55bb8d/view
