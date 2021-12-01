Bombs Away

A South Dakota author is set to discuss a seldom talked about piece of state World War II history Friday in Vermillion.
For its December Lunch & Learn, the Vermillion Public Library will host author Dr. Arley Fadness who is set to give a presentation on Japanese Fu-Go firebomb balloons and their known incursions into South Dakota during the Second World War. The event will be held at noon Friday in the library’s Kozak Room.
Fadness, a native of Webster, worked alongside inventor and Raven Industries founder Ed Yost. During this time, he acquired an interest in ballooning. Fadness’ work includes “Balloons Aloft: Flying South Dakota Skies” about the history of ballooning in South Dakota.
It was because of this interest in ballooning that he started to study a historical facet of where ballooning and South Dakota history intersected.
According to Fadness, the concept of the Fu-Go balloons was born out of the aftermath of the 1942 Doolittle Raid over Japan by the U.S.
“The Japanese were so ashamed by this attack on the homeland that they decided they had to have revenge,” Fadness said. “Major General Kusaba concocted a plan of reprisal that led to the invention of the Fu-Go.”
Over 9,000 of the balloons would be launched against North America between November 1944 and April 1945. Most carried incendiary bombs with the intent of starting forest fires and raising alarm in the United States.
“Of the 9,000 sent, there were about 600-800 that landed in North America,” Fadness said. “Nine of those landed in South Dakota, and that’s what I focus on.”
He said that locations where the balloons landed in South Dakota included Nowlen, Buffalo, Ree Heights, Kadoka, Red Elm, Marcus, Wolsey and Madison. Some parts of a recovered Fu-Go are now on display at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
While the balloon bombs didn’t bring the desired destruction to South Dakota, there was one fatal incident in Oregon in May 1945. A woman and five children were killed after discovering a bomb-laden balloon.
According to Fadness, there’s a bit of a South Dakota connection to this tragic incident.
“When I was giving this program at Ellsworth Air Force Base a couple of years ago, the niece of one of the people killed was in the audience, so I had her get up and speak,” he said. “She lives in Sioux Falls. … It was her aunt that was killed along with others.”
Following the war, the remains of Fu-Go balloons — including their still-dangerous cargo — continued to be found throughout the continent. The latest discovery came in British Columbia, Canada, in 2019.
According to Fadness, there’s a very real possibility that we haven’t yet found all of the Fu-Gos that landed in South Dakota.
“They’re still out there and they’re kind of like a rattlesnake in the bushes lying there,” he said. “I wonder sometimes if someone isn’t going to see something in the Black Hills in some remote area. More will be found, I’m sure.”
Fadness said that the Fu-Go attacks were ultimately unable to achieve their goals.
“The whole attempt at reprisal didn’t turn out to be very effective, but it did cause a lot of consternation and puzzlement in this country,” he said.
To register for Friday’s Lunch & Learn, visit bit.ly/vplballoons. A Zoom option is also available.
