100 Years
Thursday, June 8, 1922
• Clarence Cowman made an interesting and curious find this week. Near the barn where the chickens had been scratching he picked up four English pennies of the dates 1863, 1879, 1884 and 1891. These coins had been riveted together and three of them had their centers neatly removed.
• John Halla was over yesterday afternoon from the Nebraska side and brought along samples of the apples and alfalfa growing on W.J. Fantle’s farm. Some of the orchard went into the river, but at present a sandbar is forming and there is no cutting at present. The alfalfa was 2 1/2 feet high, which indicates a good crop.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 8, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 8, 1972
• Women of the United Methodist Church recently finished their 70th quilt. A group of eight to 12 ladies can complete a quilt in about one week. Only one of these ladies is under 70 years of age.
• Four of the 36 accidents investigated by Yankton police in May were injury accidents, and six persons were injured in the accidents, according to the Yankton Police Department. There was one pedestrian accident and 35 accidents involving other vehicles. The police estimate of the property damage total in May accidents was $8,930.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 8, 1997
• No paper
