• Jackson Barkley, 29, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jackie Young, 53, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Terrence Stinson, 54, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for contempt, aggravated assault (domestic), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for second-degree burglary and grand theft.
• Trinity Hurrell, 48, Mission Hill, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for forgery and second-degree petty theft.
• Pamela Greger, 46, Wagner, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Jami Williams, 32, no address given, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Daryl Scheetz, 58, Mission Hill, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony).
• Spencer Humphrey, 32, Avon, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Pejuta Never Misses A Shot, 42, Omaha, Neb., was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for breach of conditions and two warrants for failure to appear.
• Joshua Fox, 38, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Richard Schaefer, 41, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); possession of a controlled substance; commission of a felony while armed; possession of a firearm (prior felony drug conviction); keeping a place for the use or sale of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less)
• A 12-year-old Yankton female was arrested Wednesday for resisting arrest and simple assault (domestic — two counts).
