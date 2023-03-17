The 28th annual Genevieve Truran Piano Competition for grades 8-12 was held Saturday, Feb. 18, at the University of South Dakota in the Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts. The competition is named for Genevieve Truran, a native of Pierre, who taught piano at the University on a full-time basis for 47 years. The Genevieve and John Truran Endowed Fund supports the competition as well as other University of South Dakota keyboard activities.
The entrants performed contrasting selections by memory. First and second place winners in each age level received cash prizes. The adjudicator for the event was Dr. Tyler Wottrich, pianist and teacher at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.