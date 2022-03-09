The popular Rock Garden Tour will stop in Yankton on Friday night for a performance at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House.
The tour is an entertaining celebration of South Dakota comedy, poetry and music. Chris Vondracek, a member of the Rock Garden group, will also read a few selections from his new book, “Rattlesnake Summer.”
The event begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free.
Prior to the main event, Sarah Brandt of the local Connecting Cultures organization will give a brief report on the group’s plans to raise awareness of the war in Ukraine. Customers at Muddy Mo’s have already contributed more than $500 to aid war victims, and a freewill donation jar on the counter is nearly full again.
