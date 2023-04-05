100 Years Ago
Friday, April 6, 1923
• The Midway Café reports six robberies in the past few months. One this week made up the half dozen, and each time the visitors have made away with some pies. They are presumed to be juveniles around town.
At the last conference of the Mennonite general conference in Pennsylvania, it was decided to hold the national meeting at Freeman this summer, sometime in August. So the town of Freeman is beginning to make preparations for the affair. It is estimated that between 4,000-5,000 people will be in attendance.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 6, 1948
• The opening of bids on Yankton’s proposed water plant improvement project was the big item of business before the board of city commissioners at its regular meeting last night, and the occasion brought a number of interested citizens and visiting sales representatives to the meeting. Rather than general contract bids, those opened last night were bids made individually on all the various sets of equipment, machinery, pipes, pumps, fittings, etc., one bid being on the construction of the two wing additions to the present structure. The latter was entered by J. L. Famestad of Yankton, and the other equipment bids were entered by various supply firms of the Midwest, about a dozen in all.
• With many complaints at this time of the year about dogs running around in packs, digging up yards and upsetting garbage cans, Chief of Police Lyman Thomas again reminded the public of the city ordinance in regard to dogs. A check with the city auditor’s office Monday revealed that only 75 dog tags have been purchased to date in 1948, as compared with about 200 dog tags taken out by city residents in 1947.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 6, 1973
• Dr. Alfred M. (Ted) Gibbens assumed his duties as president of Yankton College this week. Gibbens and his family moved here from Pittsburgh, Pa.
• Jacqueline Meiers of Avon was crowned Miss University of South Dakota-Springfield Thursday night in the first step toward Miss South Dakota and Miss America competition. The 19-year-old USD-S freshman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lauren Meiers and is a 1972 Avon High School graduate.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 6, 1998
• Bulldozers roared through a southeast Yankton neighborhood this weekend, clearing brush and concrete from a large lot. Three new houses will be built there in the next two years as Yankton County Habitat for Humanity partners with local families. Company A, 153rd Engineer’s Battalion, Wagner’s National Guard unit, brought two dozen men, bulldozers and other equipment to the lot on National Street.
• The Yankton Bucks tennis team began their 1998 season Saturday with 9-0 wins over Vermillion and Sioux City Heelan. Corrie Sternquist, Conon Malady and Matt Termansen each picked up 10-0 singles wins against Heelan. Ryan Elwood earned a 10-1 singles against Vermillion.
