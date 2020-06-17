Planning For An Uncertain Autumn

The Yankton School District (YSD) announced Friday that it is developing a back-to-school plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yankton’s public schools are set to open — with students attending in the buildings — on Aug. 24.
The school district has created three work groups composed of staff and administrators to consider options for safe operations In the face of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall.
“One of the goals is revamping our online learning/packet pick-up with increased expectations and accountability, along with other changes,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle said in a post to parents on the school district’s website. “Another area the work groups are addressing is a plan which would allow us to rotate students by days or weekly.”
The idea theoretically involves teaching half the students on one day followed by the other half the next day. Students would learn online on the day or week that they are not at school.
“This hybrid model of instruction is an option that would (include) additional safety precautions for students and staff,” Kindle said. “The downside to this model is the fact we have many (families) where both parents work. This creates some possible transportation and day-care issues.”
Other work group planning areas include: YSD Education Plan/Online Learning Plan/Hybrid Education Plan, Technology YSD Online Learning, Health Safety, Mental Health, Transportation, Building & Grounds, Food Service and Activities.
Parents with additional thoughts or ideas to consider for next fall should contact their child’s principal, Kindle said.
“I also know and respect the fact that there may be some parents who are not comfortable sending their kids to school on Aug. 24,” he said. “Therefore, we will work with and accommodate parents who prefer to have their kids participate in our online learning and education packet pick-up until they are comfortable with their kids returning to school.”
The announced planning phase began in the wake of a recent five-question survey of parents regarding preferences for a return to school in the fall. There were 1,158 individuals who responded to the survey.
The results are as follows:
• “Where do your children attend school, please mark all that apply?” Elementary School— 53.71%, Middle School — 40.50%, High School — 51.47%.
• “Are you concerned about your children physically attending school in the fall if our local COVID-19 active cases are rising?” Yes — 67.01%, No — 32.99%, • “Are you concerned about your children physically attending school in the fall if our local COVID-19 active cases are stable?” Yes — 25.65%, No — 74.35%.
• “The state may leave the decision as to when and how schools will be conducted next fall up to local school districts. Please indicate your first choice of preference for the Yankton School District.”
24.27% — Open school on time with students at school regardless of the number of local active COVID-19 cases knowing there is an inherent chance my child will contract COVID-19.
75.73% — Depending upon local active COVID-19 cases open school with students at school using caution and closing at any time, if needed.
• “The Yankton School District will consider alternatives for educating our students next fall in the event of on-going COVID-19 concerns. Please rank by using a 1 for your first choice, a 2 for your second choice, etc:”
— Students alternating days of instruction at school with days of instruction at home through on-line learning and take home packets: 1 — 44.91%, 2 — 38.08%, 3 — 17.01%.
— Students at home using on-line learning and take home packets not interacting with other students: 1 — 22.80%, 2 — 14.68%, 3 — 62.52%.
— Students doing a full week of instruction at school alternating with a full week of instruction at home through on-line learning and take home packets: 1 — 32.30%, 2 — 47.24%, 3 — 20.47%.
For a full copy of the report go to www.yankton.net.
