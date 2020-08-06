100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 7, 1920
• Today was poppy day, and people on the streets were being tagged with bright bits of paper for funds to help carry orphaned children of France through the coming winter.
• Work is well under way in the remodeling and improvement of the kitchen and banquet hall of the Masonic Temple. The serving room which has been along the south side of the banquet hall is being taken out, adding 10 feet to the width of that room and providing an easy capacity of 325 places.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 7, 1945
• The increasing practice among Yankton auto drivers of parking too close to fire hydrants is about to be curtailed by the local police department upon order from Fire Chief Cecil Bauer who today announced that prevailing continuances and zone markers have been grossly disregarded in the past few months, presenting a serious hazard is cases of possible downtown fires.
• The first in the series of lay retreats conducted annually at the Mount Marty college, was brought to a successful close with services this morning. This retreat, which was for married and single ladies, will be followed by two more retreats August 7-10 and August 14-17, also for married and single ladies.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 7, 1970
• A large crowd of parents and fans watched about 150 of the participants in the Yankton Recreational League program this summer show what they have learned in the annual Recreational Night at Riverside Park Wednesday night. Terry List and his crew had the youngsters go through a well-organized show.
• Jarle Foss, who came to the United States in 1910 at age 16 knowing little of the Scotland area, English or the art of playing the violin, will be among those active in adding their talents to the Scotland Centennial which begins tonight. Now a Scotland resident, citizen and speaker of the language of his adopted country, Foss also picked up violin playing and plays both American and Norwegian folk tunes.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 7, 1995
• As thousands of motorcyclists descended upon Sturgis this weekend for the annual Motorcycle Classic, Yankton prepared for its own group of bikers. Volunteers from the Multiple Sclerosis Society waited at Mount Marty College’s Roncalli Center Saturday afternoon for the 370 bicyclists who completed a 75-mile bicycle tour to raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis research, patient services and public education.
• Tom Hendricks made his annual trek back home an especially happy one this past week. The former Yankton High School golf star who became South Dakota’s amateur golf king a couple of decade ago came back to Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf Club, where he learned to play the game, and dominated the field of 180 with a sparkling one under par 287 to win the amateur championship of the rain-pestered 21st Hillcrest Pro-Am tournament.
